Slow & Motion

Ready, steady, wow! Fly through the Elbphilharmonie before the official opening on 11/12 January. Discover breathtaking architecture and experience spectacular views. You can decide how fast you want to fly.

Turn on the sound and away you go! Hold down the space bar for an action-packed experience, guaranteed.

Turn on the sound and away you go! Just touch the screen to change the speed!

Take off now